Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Crosses 36.5 Crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 6: The recently released film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor continues its steady run at the box office. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has now crossed the 36.5 crore mark, drawing audiences into the theatres with its impressive blend of romance, comedy, and drama.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film was released on October 2, 2025, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. On the opening day, the film earned 10.11 crore, and after that, the graph fluctuated with second-day collections of 6.01 crore, third-day collections of 7.80 crore, fourth-day collections of 8.20 crore, and fifth-day collections dropping to 3.25 crore, making a total of 35.37 crore.

On the sixth day, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned the same as the fifth day, 3.25 crore in India, with a grand total of 36.5 crore.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are the lead stars of the film, with Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf alongside them. At the same time, actors like Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi bring a touch of laughter to the film. The story is set in Delhi, featuring comedy and drama woven into the narrative of a relationship’s ups and downs.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues to rule hearts, and with the current film, it is likely to cross the 40 crore mark at the box office this weekend.