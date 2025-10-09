Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rom-com Nears 40 Crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 14: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy of 2025 has had a challenging run at the box office, and with each passing day, the film is standing tall. However, despite tough competition at the box office, the film continues to rake in enough to approach the 40 crore mark slowly.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the new film is winning hearts, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The film was released on the auspicious day of Dusshera, which was on October 2, also the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Though Varun and Janhvi’s film is struggling, it has earned 2.25 crore on the first day.

Here is a day-wise collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

1) Day 1 Box Office Collection – 9.25 crore

2) Day 2 Box Office Collection – 5.5 crore

3) Day 3 Box Office Collection – 7.5 crore

4) Day 4 Box Office Collection – 7.75 crore

5) Day 5 Box Office Collection – 3.25 crore

6) Day 6 Box Office Collection – 3.25 crore

7) Day 7 Box Office Collection – 2.25 crore

With this, the grand total of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari becomes 38.75 in the first seven days of the film’s release.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The romantic comedy is a perfect treat for viewers amidst the releases of films with high action and drama. Though the film deals with the serious ups and downs of a relationship, actors Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi add some laughter with their characters.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues to stand strong at the box office despite the tough competition, and it will be interesting to see how far it goes.