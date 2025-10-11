Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 9: Varun-Janhvi’s Rom-com Approaches 50 Crore Mark

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 9: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s new romance drama is holding tight at the box office despite strong competition. With its laughter-filled scenes wrapped in a love story full of ups and downs, the film impresses the viewers, helping it to achieve new milestones. And after a successful nine-day run, the film is steadily approaching the 50 crore mark at the box office.

Opening with a modest 9.25 crore at the box office, the film is struggling to bring in as expected. However, despite that, it is steadily approaching the 50 crore mark. At the end of the first week, the film grossed 41.1 crore, and now, after entering the second week on the ninth day of release, it has collected 2.25 crore, the same as on the eighth day. And the grand total of the film is now 43.35 crore, close to crossing 50 crore.

However, one can expect earnings to rise on the second Saturday and Sunday, which may give the film a new boost.

Released in theaters on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the film is performing well. Director Shashank Khaitan’s direction undoubtedly impressed viewers. Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment produced the film, which stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the central roles.