Superman (3D) Box Office Day 4: Strong Weekend with 24.94 Cr, Slows Down on Monday

James Gunn‘s Superman (3D) performed brilliantly in its first weekend in India, earning 24.94 crore. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned seven crore on Friday, a jump of 9.5 crore on Saturday, and 8.44 crore on Sunday (according to rough data). These figures show that the audience responded well to the film during the weekend, especially in English and Hindi versions.

The Hindi version earned 2.02 crore on Sunday, showing that superhero films’ popularity remains intact in urban areas. On Monday, the film earned 0.52 crores (as per estimates till evening), but this figure can change by the end of the day, as this is just an initial report.

Superman (3D) saw a drop in occupancy on Monday. The English version recorded 7.06%, Tamil 8.10% and Hindi 5.37% occupancy, usually seen at weekdays’ beginning.

The Superman film is based on the iconic character of DC Comics and is the first film of the DC Universe (DCU). This time, David Corenswet appears in the role of Clark Kent / Superman, while stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Edi Gathegi also play important roles. The story shows how Superman has to prove to the world that he is their protector, while Lex Luthor hatches a conspiracy that turns the world against him.

It will be interesting to see how the film’s earnings progress on weekdays. But the initial figures indicate that Superman (3D) has had a good opening in India and has won the hearts of superhero lovers.

