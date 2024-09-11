SVF’s Pujo Release Uncertain: Mithun Chakraborty’s ‘Santan’ Delayed Amidst RG Scandal

In a surprising turn of events, SVF’s highly anticipated film “Santan,” directed by Raj Chakraborty and starring Mithun Chakraborty, will not be released during this year’s Puja festivities. This marks the first time in two decades that SVF will not have a film released during Puja.

Raj Chakraborty confirmed the news to Anandabazar Online, citing unfinished dubbing work as the primary reason. However, industry insiders speculate that the ongoing RG scandal protests across West Bengal might have influenced the decision.

The production house initially planned to release “Santan” to fill the gap left by director Rahool Mukherjee’s shelved project. Instead, Srijit Mukherji’s “Sotti Bole Sotti Kichu Nei” will represent the production company during Puja.

Interestingly, Pathikrit Bose’s film “Shastri,” also starring Mithun Chakraborty alongside Debashree Roy, is scheduled for release during Puja. The simultaneous release of two Mithun-starrers would have been a rare occurrence.

Sources suggest that producers Nispal Singh Rane and Dev are considering delaying Srijit Mukherji’s next film until after Puja. This would have made “Santan” the production house’s trump card for the festive season.

The delay has sparked curiosity among fans, eager to know the reason behind the postponement. Will SVF revisit the release plan once the RG scandal protests subside?

Stay tuned for further updates on the Bengali film industry and the release plans for “Santan.”