Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with a car accident in Italy

Gayatri Joshi, the acclaimed actress known for her role in the Bollywood hit Swades, and her husband, Vikas Oberoi, were involved in a tragic car accident in Italy. The incident, which took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, resulted in the loss of a senior Swiss couple’s lives and left the luxury Ferrari they were driving engulfed in flames.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, the accident occurred when a Lamborghini and the couple’s Ferrari attempted to overtake a camper van simultaneously. This ill-fated maneuver led to a collision, causing the Ferrari to catch fire and the camper van to overturn. Tragically, the Swiss couple traveling in the Ferrari lost their lives in the fiery crash.

The portal reported Gayatri as saying, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here.. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine.” The accident is believed to have been recorded in a video that surfaced online soon after. Shortly after the incident, videos of the collision began to circulate online. The footage revealed the intense nature of the crash, with the Ferrari ablaze and the camper van overturned.

Gayatri, a former Femina Miss India International titleholder, made her acting debut in the 2004 film Swades, where she portrayed the character Geeta alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Despite receiving critical acclaim for her performance and winning several awards for her debut, Gayatri chose to step away from the film industry. In 2005, she tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi, and the couple has since been leading a relatively private life. They are blessed with two children.