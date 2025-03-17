Taapsee Pannu reacts to Kirti Kulhari feeling sidelined during ‘Pink’ promotions

Kirti Kulhari recently expressed that she felt sidelined during the promotional campaign for Pink (2016). She mentioned that Taapsee Pannu became the face of the film, which impacted their dynamic.

When asked about Kirti’s statement, Taapsee said she was unaware of her co-star’s feelings at the time. She acknowledged that Kirti had the right to feel the way she did and that she would not dismiss anyone’s emotions. If she had known about it earlier, she would have preferred to address it directly and find a way to improve the situation. However, she stated that since she was not aware back then, she was unsure how to respond now.

Taapsee also spoke about their professional rapport, saying that while they were not close friends, their working relationship remained unchanged. She believed that Kirti might have perceived a distance, but from her perspective, things remained professional. She recalled working with Kirti again in Mission Mangal and said that she did not notice any difference in their collaboration.

Reflecting on the situation, Taapsee maintained that she never saw any disparity between them and continued to treat Kirti the same way she did during Pink. She reiterated that if she had been made aware of any concerns earlier, she would have been open to a discussion.

While Kirti’s experience was personal to her, Taapsee made it clear that she never intended to make anyone feel left out. The actors may not share a close friendship, but their professional interactions have remained unaffected.