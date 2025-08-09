Tamannaah Bhatia Discusses Choreographed Intimacy in ‘Jee Karda’

Tamannaah Bhatia captured attention with her daring performance in the 2023 series “Jee Karda.” The actress delivered bold scenes that sparked widespread conversation. Recently, on an episode of Lallantop, she addressed her provocative role after nearly two years since the show’s release.

Tamannaah emphasized that intimate scenes in “Jee Karda” are not spontaneous; instead, they are “entirely choreographed, similar to a dance or fight sequence.” She explained, “It’s completely orchestrated, just like picking up a cup and sipping from it before placing it down. These scenes are just as carefully planned, and everyone involved knows their role.”

She further explained the collaborative effort involved in filming these scenes, noting the presence of an intimacy coordinator alongside the director, cameraperson, and the hair, makeup, and costume teams. Tamannaah Bhatia shared, “The intimacy coordinator lays down a set of rules to ensure everyone feels comfortable and avoids scenarios that may lead to discomfort.”

Interestingly, Tamannaah had maintained a “no-kissing” clause in her contracts throughout her career until she chose to break it for “Lust Stories 2” and subsequently for “Jee Karda.” Despite facing criticism from her fans for participating in intimate scenes, she reflected on how sticking to that clause limited her growth and pushed her out of her comfort zone.

In “Jee Karda,” Tamannaah portrays Lavanya, a woman dealing with the intricacies of modern relationships. Suhail Nayyar stars as her partner, while Aashim Gulati plays a singer, with the show featuring several steamy interactions among the three characters, igniting extensive debate online.