Tamil Actor Srikanth Gets Arrested In Drug Abuse Case

On Monday morning, Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested by Chennai police over drug abuse charges. He was taken in for questioning at the Nungambakkam police station. The actor’s blood sample was collected and sent for testing. After a thorough interrogation, he was arrested by the police for alleged links with Prasad.

The police had earlier arrested former AIADMK functionary Prasad from Chennai while investigating a pub dispute. On investigating this fight in depth, the police got information about the use of drugs in it, after which the investigation was intensified.

Now it is being investigated in this case whether more actors of the Tamil film industry are involved in it.

Among those whose names are coming up in this case, actor Srikanth is also included. Srikanth has worked in both Tamil and Telugu film industry. He is known as Sriram in Telugu films.

He made his debut in the year 2002 with the Tamil film ‘Roja Koottam’. After this, he gave consecutive hits like ‘April Madhathil’, ‘Manasellam’ and ‘Parthiban Kanavu’, which are still counted among the best films of his career.

In 2003, he stepped there with the Telugu film ‘Okriku Okaru’ and then continued working in both the industries. Some of his popular films include ‘Bose’, ‘Kana Kanden’, ‘Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule’, ‘Poo’, ‘Nanban’ and ‘Coffee with Kadhal’.

He was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal’.

At present, the police are investigating whether Srikanth or any other film personality is involved in this drug case or not.

