Tanu Weds Manu 3 Hits A Roadblock Amid Ownership Dispute

The return of Tanu and Manu is not happening anytime soon. Plans for Tanu Weds Manu 3, the highly anticipated third part of the hit romantic comedy franchise, have hit a major roadblock due to a legal conflict between director Aanand L. Rai and production house Eros International.

Eros has claimed full ownership of the Tanu Weds Manu series and recently issued a legal notice warning that any unauthorised sequel would be treated as a copyright violation. This move has reportedly strained relations between the studio and Rai, who had been developing the next instalment.

Adding to the tension, Rai had earlier expressed frustration with Eros for using AI to change the ending of his 2013 film Raanjhanaa for a re-release.

Despite the dispute, there had been strong buzz around Tanu Weds Manu 3. Reports suggested Kangana Ranaut was being considered for a triple role—an exciting first in her career. The film was expected to go on floors in late 2025, staying true to the franchise’s signature mix of love, drama, and humour.

The first two films, released in 2011 and 2015, became massive hits and turned Tanu and Manu’s unconventional love story into a fan favourite. As legal issues unfold, fans can only hope the beloved duo returns to the big screen—sooner rather than later.