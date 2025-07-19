Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Anupam Kher’s Heartfelt Film Opens at 40 Lakh, Earns Praise for Its Soulful Message

Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Released in theatres on July 18, 2025 (Friday), Tanvi The Great marks Anupam Kher’s comeback as a director after nearly two decades. The film is not just a box office figure, but an emotional experience. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned a net of around 40 lakh on its opening day.

The film’s Hindi occupancy was 14.41%, which is considered a steady start for niche and message-driven films, especially when they focus on content.

Tanvi The Great revolves around Tanvi Raina (Shubangi Dutt), a young girl with autism who dreams of joining the Army, inspired by her late father, Samar Raina (Karan Tacker). Her relationship with her mother, Vidya (Pallavi Joshi), and grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), gives the film emotional depth.

The film features a star cast of eminent actors, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Nasser, and Iain Glen, who have made the story even more powerful with their performances.

The film has received standing ovations at international festivals like Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. It also received rave reviews at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune, during preview screenings.

Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and distributed globally by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and AA Films (Anil Thadani).

