Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 5: Earns 1.83 Cr in 5 Days

Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 5: Shubhangi Dutt and Anupam Kher’s film Tanvi: The Great touches the audience’s hearts with a sensitive story. Although the film’s earnings journey has been slow, its emotional depth and strong acting have given it a distinct identity.

The film earned 0.11 crore on its fifth day, Tuesday, July 22nd. The film had a net collection of 0.40 crore on the first day, 0.55 crore on the second day, 0.65 crore on the third day, and 0.12 crore on the fourth day. Overall, the film’s net collection in India has been 1.83 crores, while the worldwide gross has been 2.16 crores.

The film’s story is based on the struggles of Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), who dreams of joining the army despite battling autism. Her late father, Samar Raina (Karan Tacker), inspires her, and her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), support her, making her journey very emotional.

Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also features seasoned actors like Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and Game of Thrones fame Ian Glen, whose performances have made the film even stronger.

Tanvi: The Great has also received much appreciation internationally. It has received standing ovations at major film festivals like Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. The audience also praised the film during the screenings held at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune.

Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC jointly produce the film, while Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and AA Films (Anil Thadani) handle international distribution.

Although the earnings may not be big, Tanvi: The Great is a film that will be remembered for its message, sensitivity, and truth.

