Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 6: Total 1.91 Cr India Net

Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 6: Tanvi: The Great has collected a total of 1.91 crore net in India in its first six days, while the worldwide collection has reached 2.25 crore. On Wednesday, July 23rd, the sixth day, the film earned around 0.08 crore, which shows the usual mid-week drop. Although the film’s earnings may not be big, its emotional impact can be clearly seen on the audience.

The story of the film is about a young girl Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), who dreams of joining the army despite battling a condition like autism. The inspiration of her late father Samar Raina (Karan Tacker), the support of her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi), and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher) strengthened her difficult but inspiring journey. The narration of the film is extremely sensitive and heart-touching.

This emotional story is further strengthened by its strong cast, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and Game of Thrones fame Iain Glen. All of them have shown full intensity in their respective characters, which is clearly visible on screen.

Tanvi: The Great has been well-received not only in India but also internationally. The film has received standing ovations at major film festivals like Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. Apart from this, the film was well received by the audience at the screenings held at the National Defense Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

The film is jointly produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, while the international distribution is handled by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and AA Films (Anil Thadani). The film was not promoted much, but its strong script, powerful performances and genuine emotion set it apart.

Tanvi: The Great may have a slow run at the box office, but it is a film that will be remembered for a long time for its sensitivity and message.

