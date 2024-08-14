Tapas Paul’s Daughter Sohini Paul Opens Up About Her Disappearance from Tollywood and Possible Comeback

Sohini Paul, the daughter of beloved Bengali actor Tapas Paul, has been absent from the spotlight for some time, leaving fans wondering about her whereabouts and plans. In a recent interview, Sohini opened up about her journey, sharing her grief, regret, and marketing struggles in the film industry.

Sohini’s father, Tapas Paul, was a bright Bengali cinema star known for his simple and naive on-screen presence. His sudden passing in 2020 left Sohini reeling, and she took a break from acting to focus on her personal life. “Dad passed away suddenly… I was working in Bombay then. I left because of Covid; it took me a little longer than my usual self,” she shared.

Despite her love for acting, Sohini hinted that marketing and PR played a significant role in her disappearance from Tollywood. “It’s not that I don’t have a skillset… for me, marketing is bullshit,” she said in a recent interview, suggesting that she couldn’t secure job opportunities due to her inability to promote herself.

Sohini made her acting debut in 2004 with Anjan Dutt’s English film “Bow Barracks Forever” and went on to work in films like “Jackpot,” “Ekta Mey Tomoshi,” and “Autograph.” She also ventured into television, working in serials like “Chiriyakhana,” “Partners,” and “Aapke Aa Jane Se.” However, Sohini took a step back from the industry after her father’s passing.

When asked about her possible return to acting, Sohini said, “I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but that never says never!” Her response hinted at a potential comeback, leaving fans hopeful for her return to the screen.

Sohini’s mother, Nandini Paul, recently attended the launch of Prabhat Roy’s autobiography, where Sohini spoke about her journey and struggles. Her candid conversation has sparked interest in her possible return to Tollywood, and fans eagerly await her next move.