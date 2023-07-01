Teja Sajja starrer Hanu Man gets a release date, see insights

Director Prashant Varma’s film “Hanuman” has recently attracted attention following the release of “Adipurush.” “Adipurush” faced significant criticism for its cartoonish visual effects and objectionable characterizations. Similarly, “Hanuman” also features a connection to Lord Hanuman and boasts an impressive count of 1600 VFX shots. After experiencing several delays, the team behind “Hanuman” has now finally got its release date

In a recent update earlier, the makers of “Hanuman” have revealed that they will unveil the new release date on 1st July. And given Taran Adarsh has brought in an update on his social media handle, and wrote, “‘HANU-MAN’ NEW RELEASE DATE: SANKRANTHI 2024… The makers of the superhero film #HanuMan have finalised a new release date: 12 Jan 2024 [#Sankranti2024]… Stars #TejaSajja… #PrasanthVarma directs… Will release in ELEVEN languages. Produced by #KNiranjanReddy… #RKDStudios presents #Hindi version.”

Here take a look at the poster-

Initially, “Hanuman” was set for a release on August 25th, following a delay from its original date of May 12th. The extensive VFX work has been cited as the primary reason for the film’s postponement. Given the backlash faced by “Adipurush,” it appears that the team behind “Hanuman” is taking extra precautions to ensure the quality and reception of the film.

However, the makers denied all these rumours. Prashanth Varma has asserted that they didn’t take any risk that of modernising the character of Hanuman.