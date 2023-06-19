Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passed Away After Suffering Illness

Rakesh Master was a popular choreographer in the Telugu entertainment business. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 53. The choreographer fell ill a week ago after returning to Hyderabad after an outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam. His health deteriorated massively, and he took his last breath while undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. Read more to know.

As per the reports by doctors at Gandhi Hospital, the choreographer suffered a multi-organ failure. He was diabetic and was diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis, as IANS reports. The choreographer has worked in more than 1500 films and has a huge record of hit songs and started his journey with dance reality shows.

He was born in Tirupati as Rama Rao, and he worked under the guidance of master mukku raju in Hyderabad city before starting his career in the dancing world. However, the choreographer has been keeping his distance from the industry for a long time now. Some of the films he has worked in are Manasichanu, Devadasu, Chirunavutho, and Budget Padmanabhan. In comparison, he has choreographed stars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna. He was one of the renowned names in the dancing world, and his chops have buzzed on the internet several times.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.