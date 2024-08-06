Telugu Star Sudheer Babu On His New Collaboration With Producer Prerna Arora

Sudheer Babu who recently had a hit Harom Hara on his home territory in Andhra , is now getting ready to shoot a new dark thriller with producer Prerna Arora and he is most excited. “After Harom Hara, I think I’ve been receiving a lot of impactful, larger-than-life kind of projects.Larger-than-life kind of characters and stories, which is exactly what I’ve been looking for. The film’s success has also given me the leverage to experiment with new genres and ideas and I’m excited to explore these opportunities.”

Sudheer Babu quit sports to be in cinema, any regrets? “I didn’t come into cinema leaving sport. I mean, I didn’t quit sport to get into cinema. I mean, I quit sport at a different timeline wherein, due to different circumstances, I did quit. But I mean, it’s not like, what do I say, I didn’t leave sport because I didn’t love it anymore.It’s just that during that phase of my life, I had some circumstances wherein I couldn’t continue playing. So at the same time, there are no regrets at all. I feel I have a fulfilling career in sports and I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved as an athlete.And in life also, you just don’t have one goal. I mean, your goals keep changing also. And your interests also, you’ll have different interests in life.Cinema was my interest after quitting sport. So, of course, as you said, there were risks involved as I was afraid of the unknown, but I believed in myself and my ability to adapt. I also knew that, you know, the discipline, hard work and dedication that I developed as an athlete would serve me well in this new journey also.rather as an evolution of my creative expression, I can say. Both fields require dedication, passion and willingness to take risks. I’m grateful for the lessons I learned in sports, so I’m excited to apply them in my work in cinema also.

What made Sudheer take up this project with Prerna Arora? “I’m always eager to take on new projects that challenge me. Something that’s very unique. When evaluating a project I consider whether it allows me to explore fresh genres and themes or if it’s a repeat of my previous work.So, this particular project stood out to me because it offered a big cinematic experience with a strong emotional core. What really hooked, was the way it seamlessly blend our rich mythological beliefs with scientific facts. The intersection of these two worlds fascinated me and I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life.The opportunity to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of storytelling is what prompted me to accept this project.Then there was the other factor.Prerna Arora is an exceptional producer who’s not like the conventional mould. She’s just not like a financer who just puts in money and sits aside.Instead, she’s a very passionate cinephile who’s driven by a desire to create something truly special for a theatrical audience, I feel. Her love for cinema is evident in every project she takes on and she has this ability to identify and nurture compelling stories also. Working with her is more like a breath of fresh air.She brings a level of enthusiasm and dedication that is simply inspiring. It’s actually very overwhelming to see how the audience are connected with the film.”

Sudheer who is married into Mahesh Babu’s family says they are a closely knit Indian family. “We keep meeting as often as possible for festivals or any birthdays in the family or during any film releases or whenever we have free time from work. Mahesh shares his experiences and he’s just not confined to films alone.Mahesh is like one living encyclopedia. You give him a topic and he will have more info than anyone in that room. I guess that’s one quality he had inherited from his father superstar Krishna.At the same time, Mahesh doesn’t try to thrust his advice on me. He always gives that freedom and he always believes that every individual is different and should grow independently. And there’s greater respect that they gain from people around.”