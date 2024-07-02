Telugu Star Sudheer Babu To Star In Pan-Indian Thriller

Sudheer Babu know for his swag in Telugu films like Prema Katha Chitram (2013), Baaghi (2016), and Sammohanam (2018) is the latest Southern star to go pan-India.The celebrated Telugu star and former badminton cmap,also known as Nawa Thalapathi, will be leading an upcoming supernatural thriller film . This Pan-India film is set to break new ground with its unparalleled visual effects and a storyline that promises to be larger than life.

Directed by debutant Venkat Kalyan, this film will offer an extraordinary cinematic experience. Sudheer Babu, fresh off the success of his latest theatrical release Harom Hara, which premiered on June 14, 2024, has been widely praised for its intense action sequences and engaging narrative.

His film will be presented by the Prerna Arora, who has co-produced successful films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,PadMan and Pari. The makers are on the verge of announcing a major heroine from Filmistan who will join this stellar cast. The film will be releasing around Shivratri in March 2025.

Says Sudheer Babu, “I’ve been traveling this path for a year now, delving into this script and genre, and I can’t wait to share this journey with our audience. Prerna Arora, our dedicated team, and I are pouring our hearts into delivering a world-class cinematic experience. We’re excited to bring a story that truly resonates, and we hope it leaves a lasting impact on everyone who watches.”