Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 29: Vijay Sethupathi & Nithya Menen’s Film Crosses 58.3 Crores in India Net

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 29: Thalaivan Thalaivii, released on 25 July 2025, had a strong opening of 5.2 crores on the first day. According to Sacnilk.com data, on Friday, August 22, on the 29th day, the film did a business of around 0.1 crores. In this way, the film’s India gross has reached 66.6 crores, overseas collection 18 crores, and worldwide total 84.6 crores.

The story, written and directed by Pandiraj, is full of romance, action, and comedy. The film is produced under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and is Vijay Sethupathi’s 51st film. The shooting was done in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli between August 2024 and February 2025.

Santosh Narayanan composed the music, M. Sukarmar handled the cinematography, and Pradeep E. Raghav edited the film. After its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics, but the audience loved it due to Vijay Sethupathi’s star power and Nithya Menen’s brilliant performance.

The current figures show that Thalaivan Thalaivii has a solid hold at the box office. Now it remains to be seen how the film performs in the coming weekend and whether it will be able to enter the 100 crore club soon.

