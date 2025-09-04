The Bengal Files Advance Booking Report: Modest Start for Vivek Agnihotri’s Film

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has so far grossed around 9.66 lakh for the first day, opening day. Under this, 3,190 tickets have been sold, which have come from 485 shows held across the country. This figure, including block seats, reaches around 27.03 lakh.

The film has fewer than 500 screens across India. Regarding state-wise performance, Maharashtra is making the biggest contribution, from where around 2.84 lakh (8.41 lakh including block seats) have been earned. After this, Telangana earned 2.06 lakh (3.87 lakh including block seats) and Delhi earned 1.34 lakh (4.35 lakh including block seats). On the other hand, Karnataka (79,970), Gujarat (35,770), and Uttar Pradesh (39,260) have earned modest earnings. Earnings in smaller states like Goa, Uttarakhand, and Assam were extremely limited.

Although there have been good bookings in shows at some places, overall, the film’s occupancy has been low. In comparison, Vivek Agnihotri’s previous film, The Kashmir Files, grossed 1.13 crore in booking and later crossed the 250 crore mark through word of mouth. For this reason, it is expected that The Bengal Files can also hold its own in the long run.

The Bengal Files is the third film in Vivek Agnihotri’s Files Trilogy. Before this, he had made The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). This film is based on the Direct Action Day of 1946. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Kheda, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and many other actors in important roles.

The film has been controversial since its beginning. Director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that it was being blocked in West Bengal. At the same time, when the trailer was launched in Kolkata, the screening was stopped midway.

The Bengal Files will be released in theaters this Friday, September 5.

