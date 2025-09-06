The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri’s film opens with 1.75 crore

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked-about film The Bengal Files was finally released in theaters on 5 September 2025. The film, which has been controversial for a long time, was expected to have a good start, and the first-day reports also point towards this. According to initial figures, the film collected around 1.75 crore net in India on the first day.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, The Bengal Files grossed 1.75 crore in India on its first day. The film’s average occupancy in the Hindi belt was 21.24%. This collection is preliminary, and the final figures may change slightly.

The Bengal Files Day 1 Collection (India Net): Day 1 [1st Friday]: 1.75 Cr early estimates, Total (till now): 1.75 Cr.

The film’s story is based on the Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots of 1946. Vivek Agnihotri has brought this incident to the big screen and claims that this history was suppressed and ignored.

The film stars veteran actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Puneet Issar, and Saurav Das. Their acting is one of the biggest attractions of the film.

The Bengal Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It has a runtime of 204 minutes, making it one of the longest films in Indian cinema.

The film had an average first day, but the example of films like The Kashmir Files shows that if the word-of-mouth remains positive, this film can also last for a long time. The opening figures may seem modest, but the film’s controversy and serious subject matter may help it further.

