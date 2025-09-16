The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11: Total business of 14.5 crores

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 11: The box office journey of the controversial but discussed film The Bengal Files was decent until the first week, but the pace seemed slow at the beginning of the second week. The film collected a total of 11.25 crores in its first week.

Talking about the second week, the earnings on Friday were reduced to 0.6 crores. On Saturday, registering a slight increase, it earned 1.15 crores; on Sunday, 1.1 crores, and on Monday, 0.4 crores were earned. Thus, the total collection of 11 days reached 14.5 crores.

The film’s occupancy on Sunday was around 50.72%, indicating that the film is still drawing select audiences to the theaters. However, the film faces difficulties at the box office due to its large length (204 minutes) and limited audience.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Simrat Kaur in lead roles. It is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions produce the film, which Zee Studios distributes.

The Bengal Files is the third and final installment of “The Files Trilogy,” which includes films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. It was released on 5 September 2025.

The film’s performance in the coming days will depend on word of mouth and multiplex audiences. However, looking at the initial trends, it is difficult to say that the film will be a long race.

