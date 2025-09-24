The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 19: Total business of 16.64 crores

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 19: The box office journey of the controversial but discussed film The Bengal Files was decent until the first week, but the pace seemed slow at the beginning of the second week. The film collected a total of 11.25 crores in its first week.

For the second week, the earnings were reduced to 0.6 crores. Saturday, a slight increase, earned 1.15 crores; Sunday, 1.1 crores, and Monday, 0.4 crores. Tuesday, 0.50 crores; Wednesday, 0.39 crores; Thursday, 0.3 crores; Friday, 0.15 crores; Saturday, 0.28 crores; Sunday, 0.29 crores; Monday, 0.08 crores; Tuesday, 0.09 crores. The total collection for the 19 days reached 16.55 crores, making the second week’s collection 4.5 crores.

The film’s occupancy on Monday was decent, indicating that it still draws select audiences to the theaters. However, due to its large length (204 minutes) and limited audience, the film faces difficulties at the box office.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Simrat Kaur in lead roles. It is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions produce the film, which Zee Studios distributes.

The Bengal Files is the third and final installment of “The Files Trilogy,” which includes films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. It was released on 5 September 2025.

The film’s performance in the coming days will depend on word of mouth and multiplex audiences. However, looking at the initial trends, it is difficult to say that the film will be a long race.

