The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 5: Political Drama earned 9.19 crores

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri’s new film, The Bengal Files, became a topic of discussion as soon as it was released in theaters. This film tells the story of historical events like Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Since its release, the film has received different reactions from the audience, but it is slowly gaining its hold at the box office.

According to box office reports, the film collected around 1.29 crores on the fifth day, Tuesday. Earlier, 1.15 crores were earned on the fourth day, Monday. In the first three days, the film collected 1.75 crores on Friday, 2.25 crores on Saturday, and 2.75 crores on Sunday. Overall, the film’s five-day net collection has reached 9.19 crores.

Although the film’s earnings declined on Monday, they registered a slight increase on Tuesday. It is clear that the audience is curious about the film, and word of mouth will decide its graph.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. This is the third and final part of his The Files Trilogy. He made The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022) earlier. With a runtime of about 204 minutes, this film is long but has a deep combination of historical events and political drama.

The film stars important roles from Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, and Eklavya Sood. This starcast connects the audience with both emotional and political aspects.

Even though the film is criticized for tampering with history, the audience is still coming to the theatres to watch it. It will be interesting to see how the film’s box office graph progresses in the second week.

