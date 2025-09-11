The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6: Vivek Agnihotri’s Political Drama Crosses 10 Crore Mark

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 6: Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, The Bengal Files, has completed six days in theaters and has managed to cross the 10 crore mark in India’s net collections. The film opened on September 5, 2025, with 1.75 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to 2.25 crore on Saturday and 2.75 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend to 6.75 crore.

However, the momentum dropped sharply on Monday with collections falling to 1.15 crore. Tuesday saw a slight recovery with 1.35 crore, while Wednesday brought in around one crore (early estimates). With this, the total stands at 10.25 crore in six days.

According to Sacnilk, the film recorded 17.51% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. While the numbers are steady, the weekday drops indicate that the film may struggle to maintain momentum in the coming weeks unless it benefits from strong word of mouth.

Directed and written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions, and distributed by Zee Studios. The film attempts to depict the violence of Direct Action Day (1946) and the Noakhali riots as a suppressed genocide, told through a mix of historical narrative and fictional investigation.

The cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Sourav Das, Eklavya Sood, and Rajesh Khera. The film, which runs for 204 minutes, combines political drama with historical recreation, sparking debates and discussions around its portrayal of events.

As The Bengal Files heads into its second weekend, all eyes will be on whether it can sustain its collections or if competition at the box office will push it further down.

