The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 7: Earned 11.25 crores in the first week

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 7: The film earned 1.75 crores on the opening day. The collection increased over the weekend, reaching 2.75 crores on Sunday. However, it declined on weekdays, and from Monday to Thursday, it earned between 1 and 1.35 crores. The collection on the seventh day remained the same as the previous day.

On Thursday, The Bengal Files’ Hindi occupancy was around 17%. This means that the film is still being supported by a stable section of the audience.

This film is the third and final part of director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files Trilogy. Before this, he had made The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The Bengal Files was released on 5 September 2025 and has a running time of 204 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simrat Kaur, Darshan Kumar, and Saswata Chatterjee in important roles. It is set against the backdrop of the 1946 Direct Action Day and Noakhali riots, which the film depicts as genocide.

Overall, the first-week collections have been decent. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film’s pace increases in the second weekend or the decline continues.

