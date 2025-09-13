The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 8: Vivek Agnihotri’s film’s total figure reaches 11.8 crores

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 8: Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial film The Bengal Files did a business of around 0.55 crores (early estimates) on the eighth day of its release, the second Friday. With this, the Ifilm’s India net collection reached 11.8 crores. The film earned 11.25 crores in the first week, after which the second week also started slowly.

The initial earnings of the film were decent in the first weekend. It earned 1.75 crores on the opening day, 2.25 crores on the second day, and 2.75 crores on the third day, i.e., Sunday. But as soon as the weekdays started, there was a sharp drop in the collection. 1.15 crores were earned on Monday, 1.35 crores on Tuesday, and only 1-1 crore on Wednesday and Thursday. Thus, the total figure of the first week was 11.25 crores. The collection of only 0.55 crores on the second Friday shows the weak hold of the film.

Talking about occupancy, the Hindi occupancy of the film on 12 September 2025 was only 26.08%. The response in big cities and multiplexes was limited, while the number of viewers in small cities was even less. This clearly shows that the film has failed to pull the audience to the theaters for a long time.

The Bengal Files’ narrative is based on the Direct Action Day and Noakhali riots of 1946. It is the third and final installment of The Files Trilogy, which previously included The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). However, this film caused much controversy, as it was accused of distorting historical facts and spreading propaganda.

The film stars actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Simrat Kaur. The runtime of 204 minutes, i.e., 3 hours 24 minutes, makes it one of the longest films of recent times.

Its future at the box office looks weak. According to trade pundits, the film’s lifetime collection can be around 15-18 crores. Despite initial controversies and buzz, the film’s performance has been disappointing and is considered commercially unsuccessful.

