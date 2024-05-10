“The boxoffice may be saying another story, I am very happy with the impact,” Maidaan Director Amit Sharma

Amit Sharma the director of the impeccable sports film Maidaan says he is deluged by extreme compliments from people all across the spectrum of society. “Sir,if I show you the messages , you will be so proud of the film.And, shall I tell you something without sounding arrogant, I am not counting the footfalls . I am looking at the impact Maidaan has made. Just the other day, I got a message from a 60-year old theatre and movie actress Swaroopa Ghosh who had graduated from NSD and has been struggling since then. She told me she had decided to go back to her hometown.She saw Maidaan, and decided to stay back in Mumbai. The film’s theme—never give up—has hit home with so many, I don’t feel my film has under-performed. The boxoffice may be saying another story. I am very happy with the impact. I hadn’t received so many messages even when my first film Badhaai Ho had released.People are saying Maidaan has changed their attitude to their lives. What more can a filmmaker ask for?”

Amit is certain Maidaan is destined to be known among the film that made a difference to people’s mindset. “Some time back we screened the film for the specially abled children. I quietly sneaked in to watch the film with them. Sir, I can’t describe they way they were responding to what they were seeing.They were clapping and cheering , and when the matches were bring played on screen, they were literally out of their seats as if they were watching the matches live. During intermission , my team members let out that the film’s director was in the theatre…Usske baad jo hua woh main bataa nahin sakta… I was treated like a star.”

Amit generously gives a credit to Maidaan’s leading man for the film’s success. “The film wouldn’t be what it is without him. Ajay Sir says Maidaan is his best film and performance.I can’t tell you how proud it makes me feel. If only Covid had not played the villain, Maidaan wouldn’t have gone over-budgeted. Plus, we had the cyclone,a whole set and schedule were wiped out. Then those expensive matches with real footballers from all over the world.All this took time money and effort. But you know what, Sir? All the mehnat and delays were worth it. When I see how Maidaan has motivated people I am convinced I am on the right track. I will only make the films that I believe in.”