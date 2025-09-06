The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1: Horror franchise earns 18 crores on the first day

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1: The ninth and last film of Hollywood’s famous horror franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites (IMAX), has made a great start on its first day in India. According to initial reports, the film has earned ₹18 crores in India (in all languages).

According to reports, the Hindi occupancy of the film was 61.10% and the English occupancy was 57.45%. These figures clearly show that the enthusiasm for this franchise is very strong among the audience.

Day 1 Collection (All Languages): Day 1 [1st Friday]: 18.00 Cr early estimates, Total (till now): 18.00 Cr

The story of the film is based on real events, showing the investigation of the Smurl haunting case. The case was handled by famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). This film is the last installment of The Conjuring Universe and a direct sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021).

The film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, and Ben Hardy in lead roles. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film is produced by James Wan and Peter Safran. The film is produced by The Safran Company, Atomic Monster Productions, and New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Horror films have a huge audience in India, and the Conjuring franchise has always been a favorite of the audience. The first day figures clearly indicate that this film can hold an even stronger hold over the weekend.

