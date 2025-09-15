The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 10: Film crosses 75.30 Cr mark in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 10: The Conjuring: Last Rites performed steadily at the box office in 10 days and recorded a 75.30 crore net India collection. The film earned 17.5 crore on its first Friday and Saturday, while the collection reached 15.5 crore on Sunday. After this, there was a decline in working days; the first week’s total was 67 crore.

According to the preliminary figures of Sacnilk, the film earned two crores on the second Friday and registered growth on Saturday. On Sunday, it earned 3.05 crores and added 3.25 crores, taking the total collection to 75.30 crores. The Hindi version contributed the most, earning more than 27 crores.

The film’s India occupancy remained strong in the first weekend, especially in the English and Hindi segments. The film also got a good response from multiplex audiences over the second weekend.

Talking about the story, The Conjuring: Last Rites shows that chapter of the Warrens’ life, where a haunted mirror targets their daughter, Judy. While battling this case, Ed and Lorraine have to face the demon and the biggest challenge of saving the family.

Directed by Michael Chaves, this film again stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren. Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy also appear in important roles.

Made on a budget of $55 million, the film has earned $332.9 million worldwide and has become the highest-grossing film of the Conjuring Universe. The second week’s trend in India will decide whether the film will enter the 100 crore club or not.

