The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 18: Earns 81.88 Crore India Net

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 18: The Indian box office has always been special for horror films, and the name of the The Conjuring franchise draws the audience to the cinema halls. The Conjuring: Last Rites, which was released on 5 September 2025, also had a strong opening weekend. However, the collections saw a major drop during the weekdays, which is why the film’s future journey now depends on the performance of the third weekend.

The film opened with a brilliant 17.5 crore on the first day, with a major contribution of 10 crore from English and 6.35 crore from Hindi. The second day also saw a similar collection of 17.5 crore, while Sunday saw a slight drop to 15.5 crore. Within three days, the film made a strong weekend total of 50.5 crore.

But there was a massive drop on Monday, with the collections shrinking to just five crore. There was a slight recovery of 5.5 crore on Tuesday, but the drop continued on Wednesday (3.25 crore) and Thursday (2.75 crore). The first week’s total collection stood at 67 crore (English 35.9 crore, Hindi 27.2 crore, Tamil 2.74 crore, and Telugu 1.16 crore).

On the second Friday, the film earned two crores, 3.15 crores on Saturday, 3.2 crores on Sunday, and one crore on Monday. Tuesday, 1.11 crores. Wednesday, 0.82 crores. Thursday, 0.81 crores. Friday, 0.31 crores. Saturday, 0.7 crores. Sunday, 0.68 crores. Monday 0.28 crores. This brings the 18-day India net collection to 81.88 crores.

The second week collection is 12.85 crore, 6.15 crore in English, 6 in Hindi, 0.59 in Tamil, and 0.11 in Telugu.

Michael Chaves directed The Conjuring: Last Rites. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to the film as their popular characters, Ed and Lorraine Warren. Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy also appeared in important roles.

The story is based on the Smurl haunting case from 1964 to the 1980s, depicting terror spreading through a cursed mirror. The film shows the audience the emotional journey of the Warren family, along with fear.

Despite a strong start, the real test of The Conjuring: Last Rites will now be in its second weekend. The big drop on weekdays has clarified that the film must run a long race to reach the 100 crore mark.

The film’s net collection of 81.88 crore in 18 days puts it at the top of this year’s horror releases.

