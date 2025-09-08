The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 3: Horror Franchise earned 50.50 crores in the first weekend

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 3: The last chapter of the horror franchise, The Conjuring, is also doing well among the audience in India. The film is based on the Smurl Haunting Case, which famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated. The film is a direct sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, released in 2021, and is also considered the last installment of The Conjuring Universe.

The film earned 17.5 crores on its first day, which includes 10 crores from the English version, 6.35 crores from Hindi, 0.75 crores from Tamil, and 0.40 crores from Telugu. On the second day, Saturday, the film repeated almost the same performance and again earned 17.5 crores. On the third day, Sunday, according to initial reports, the film’s collection dropped slightly to 15.50 crores. Thus, the film’s total collection in three days totals 50.50 crores.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are seen reprising their old characters – Ed and Lorraine Warren – in the film. Along with them, Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy are also in important roles. Michael Chaves directs the film, while James Wan and Peter Safran produce it.

Horror films have a huge audience in India, and the Conjuring franchise has always been a favorite of the audience. Looking at the initial collection and the strong hold of the first weekend, it is clear that this film can also maintain its hold in the theaters in the coming weeks.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more box office updates!