The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5: Worldwide 1850 Cr blast

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5: Hollywood’s most popular horror franchise, The Conjuring Universe’s new film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is continuously making a splash at the box office. Released on September 5, this film has received a great response in India and abroad.

The film also maintained a strong hold on the fifth day. The English version earned 2.44 crores, the Hindi version added 3.08 crores, and the Tamil version collected 0.16 crores.

About 5.68 crores was earned in India on Day 5 alone. In this way, the film proved its hold on the audience even after the weekend.

The film’s performance after 5 days is as follows: India Net—61.18 crores, India Gross—67.5 crores, Overseas—1000 crores, Worldwide Total—1850 crores.

With such a big opening and rapidly increasing earnings, The Conjuring: Last Rites has become the biggest Hollywood release of 2025.

The film’s story is based on the investigation of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who face the scary incidents of the Smurl family. Dark visuals, an emotional backdrop, and creepy sequences keep the audience hooked.

Although the film has received mixed reviews, it received a tremendous response from the audience. The mix of horror and emotional drama, especially, has made it different from the other films in the franchise.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned 1850 crores worldwide in just five days. Now everyone’s eyes are on whether this film will be able to enter the 2000 crore club in the coming weeks.

