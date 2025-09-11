The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Horror Thriller Stands Strong at 64.25 Crore

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: The last installment of Hollywood’s popular horror franchise, The Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is doing well at the box office in India. The film has collected a total of 64.25 crores in its 6 days.

The film had a great opening in the first three days. On Friday, it earned 17.5 crores (English 10 Cr, Hindi 6.35 Cr, Tamil 0.75 Cr, Telugu 0.4 Cr). The collection remained stable on Saturday and again earned 17.5 crores. There was a slight drop on Sunday, and the collection reached 15.5 crores.

After the weekend, there was a huge drop in the collection on Monday, and the film earned only 5 crore. There was a slight increase on Tuesday, and it added 5.5 crore. On Wednesday, according to early estimates, the collection was 3.25 crore.

The film’s total earnings so far have been 64.25 crore. On Wednesday, the film’s occupancy was an average of 10-15% in English and Hindi belts.

Talking about the story, The Conjuring: Last Rites is based on the real-life Smurl Haunting. In this, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga again play the roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Michael Chaves directs the film, a sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021).

This film is proving to be a great experience for horror lovers, and the collection is expected to increase further this weekend.

