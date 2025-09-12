The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 7: Total collection of first week 67 crores

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 7: The new film of Hollywood’s famous horror franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has completed its first week’s earnings in India. On Thursday, the seventh day, the film collected around 2.75 crores, including all languages. With this, the total net collection of the movie has reached 67 crores.

The film had a great start on the opening weekend itself. On the first day, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned ₹ 17.5 crores, while the collection remained the same on Saturday. There was a slight decline on Sunday, and the earnings were 15.5 crores. There was a big drop in the collection from Monday, and the film was limited to only five crores. After this, there was a slight recovery on Tuesday, and the earnings were 5.5 crores. The collection was recorded at 3.25 crores on Wednesday and 2.75 crores on Thursday. Thus, the film’s pace was slow on weekdays.

The film benefited the most from the English and Hindi versions in terms of language. The English version did a business of 35.9 crores and the Hindi version 27.2 crores in the first week. At the same time, the Tamil version collected 2.74 crores, and the Telugu version collected 1.16 crores.

Michael Chaves directs the film, the ninth installment of The Conjuring Universe. The story is inspired by the real Smurl haunting case, which shows the paranormal investigation of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have reprised their popular roles in the film. Along with them, Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy have also appeared in important roles.

Looking at the first week’s earnings, the film has made a good hold in India. Although the weekday decline is a matter of concern, the film’s earnings may increase again on the weekend. Now, everyone’s eyes are fixed on the performance of the second week.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!