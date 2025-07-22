The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54. Authorities in Costa Rica affirmed that Warner drowned while on a vacation over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday around 2:00 p.m. local time at Playa Grande, near the town of Cocles in the Limón province, as per BBC. According to the Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Agency, Warner was caught in a strong ocean current while swimming and was pulled out to sea.

The bystanders managed to bring him back to shore, where the Costa Rican Red Cross attempted to revive him. Unfortunately, he was declared dead at the scene.

Warner rose to fame as a teenager playing Theo Huxtable, the only son of Bill Cosby’s character, in the hit U.S. sitcom The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992. He earned an Emmy nomination in 1986 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. In a 2023 interview, he recalled being the last person seen during the nationwide audition, with Cosby personally choosing him for the role. The Cosby Show was a groundbreaking show, portraying a successful Black middle-class family and holding the No. 1 spot in U.S. TV ratings for five straight years (1985–1990).

Tributes have poured in from fellow actors and musicians, including Questlove, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Magic Johnson, all honoring Warner’s talent and impact.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter. His passing marks a tragic loss for fans of classic television and for those who admired his work on and off the screen.