The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Collection Day 8: The 37th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Fantastic Four: First Steps (IMAX 3D), has made a great start in India. The film earned around 0.9 Cr crores on its 8th day, Friday, August 1st, in all languages, taking its total eight-day India net box office collection to 27.91 crores.

According to Sacnilk.com, the eight-day figures show that the English version earned 0.75 crores, Hindi 0.1 crores, Tamil 0.03 crores, and Telugu 0.02 crores. This shows that the film is getting a good response from India’s multi-language audience.

The story of this film is set in an alternate universe of 1960, where the Fantastic Four have to save the Earth from a giant cosmic threat, Galactus (character played by Ralph Ineson). The film stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Matt Shakman directed the film, and its screenplay was written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Actors like Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser also play important roles. Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino composed the film’s music, which enhances the action and emotional scenes.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributes the film in the US, and it has also been released in IMAX 3D in India, giving the audience a great visual experience.

