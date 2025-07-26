The Fantastic Four: First Steps (IMAX 3D) Box Office Collection Day 1: Solid Opening for Marvel’s New Team; Collects 5.10 Cr

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (IMAX 3D) Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Studios’ new superhero film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps (IMAX 3D), has made a great start on the first day at the box office in India. The film has earned a total of 5.10 crores (India net) on the day of release on Friday, July 25, 2025, which is considered a good opening according to early estimates. This collection is inclusive of all languages ​​: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film received an occupancy of 55.53% in the English version and 17.07% in the Hindi version, indicating that the film has received a good response from metro cities and multiplex audiences. The film’s visuals, character building, and retro-futuristic world have been appreciated by the audience.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise. The story of the film is set in an alternate universe of the 1960s, where the Fantastic Four have to save the Earth from a massive cosmic threat, Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson). The film stars Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman and written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The film also stars Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser in key roles. The music is given by Oscar-winning Michael Giacchino, who has given depth to the action and emotional scenes of the film.

The film is distributed in the US by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and produced by Marvel Studios. It has also been released in IMAX 3D in India, which gives the audience a visually rich experience.

For now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has made an impressive start.

