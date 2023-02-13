The long-awaited trailer for The Flash was released on Monday. The makers unveiled the grand trailer during the 2023 Super Bowl, featuring some major characters. The upcoming film, helmed by Andy Muschietti, stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, the film took time because of Covid-19 and post-production delays. Additionally, the film’s star Ezra has been in the news for different charges of disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary last year. The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in March 2022 and in January took a plea deal in another Vermont case, where they plead guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing.

As soon as the trailer of The Flash came out on YouTube, fans were most excited about the first look of Michael Keaton as Batman and uttering the iconic phrase, “I’m Batman”. According to reports, both Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot were supposed to play cameos in the upcoming Flash movie, but they have been cut in light of the new DCU reboot plans.

