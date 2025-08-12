The Naked Gun 11 Days Worldwide Box Office Collection: ₹470.7 Crore, India Still Under ₹1 Crore

Paramount’s The Naked Gun reboot, led by Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, entered theatres with a wave of nostalgia and solid reviews. Reviving the iconic comedy franchise first made famous by Leslie Nielsen, the 2025 version promised slapstick laughs blended with modern cinematic flair. While global audiences have responded positively, especially in North America, the film’s performance in India has been far from impressive, with collections struggling to gain momentum.

Global Performance

Paramount’s reboot of the cult comedy franchise The Naked Gun has now grossed approximately ₹470.7 crore worldwide (around $56.4 million) by the end of Day 10. The film’s production budget was reportedly around ₹350 crore ($42 million), meaning it has recovered costs and is now showing a modest profit.

North America: ₹274.3 crore (~$33 million)

International Markets: ₹194.4 crore (~$23.4 million)

India Box Office

In India, The Naked Gun has not managed to pull large crowds despite the franchise’s popularity overseas.

Day 10 (Aug 10): ₹0.01 crore

Total till Day 10: ₹0.69 crore net

Gross India: ~₹0.78 crore

Day 11’s official India figures are yet to be reported, but early estimates suggest minimal growth compared to Day 10, likely in the ₹0.01–₹0.02 crore range.

Outlook for the Coming Days

With most of the initial hype settling and competition from local releases intensifying, The Naked Gun is expected to wrap up its Indian theatrical run well below ₹1 crore net. Globally, however, the film is still finding audiences, particularly in North America and select overseas markets.