The Naked Gun Box Office Collection Day 7: The fourth film of the American comedy-crime spoof franchise The Naked Gun was released this year, in which Liam Neeson is seen in the character of Frank Drebin Jr. This franchise, which started in 1982, has been identified with slapstick humor and fun police investigation. Leslie Nielsen played the lead role in the first three films, but this time the story has been taken forward with a new face.

The film has had a slow start at the box office. The Naked Gun earned 0.11 crore on the first day, 0.20 crore on the second day, only 0.19 crore and 0.04 crore on the third and fourth days. The collection on the fifth, sixth, and seventh days was only 0.04 crores. Thus, the total net collection of the film in India was 0.66 crores, and the worldwide collection was 0.74 crores.

Although The Naked Gun is a popular cult comedy franchise, its audience in India is limited. The flavour of slapstick humour and international crime parody cannot appeal to all audiences. Still, this film can be a nostalgic ride for Liam Neeson fans and Hollywood comedy lovers.

If you also like light-hearted, funny, and bizarre comedy films, then The Naked Gun is worth watching, even if its performance at the box office was not as expected.

