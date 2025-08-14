The Naked Gun Box Office Day 14 – ₹48.67 Crore Added, Global Total Nears ₹487 Crore

Two weeks since its release, The Naked Gun is still running strong in theaters, riding on a wave of nostalgia, witty comedy, and Liam Neeson’s refreshing turn in a slapstick role. The film has shown remarkable consistency at the box office, performing particularly well in North America and overseas territories, though its Indian run remains on the smaller side. As it wraps up its second week, the reboot has comfortably crossed the ₹480 crore mark globally, outpacing the lifetime earnings of the 1994 sequel Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult.

Day 14 Performance in Crores

Day 14 Worldwide Earnings: ₹48.67 crore (~US$6 million)

Indian Box Office Contribution: Around ₹0.78 crore gross (~₹0.69 crore net till Day 14)

The latest figures from industry trackers show The Naked Gun maintaining momentum across multiple markets, especially in North America and Europe.

Cumulative Global Total

Worldwide Total (till Day 14): ₹487 crore (~US$58.7 million)

North America: ₹293 crore (~US$35.3 million)

Overseas (excluding North America): ₹194 crore (~US$23.4 million)

India: ₹0.78 crore gross (~₹0.69 crore net)

Box Office Context

The reboot had a budget of about US$42 million (~₹348 crore) and has already recovered its costs. Strong audience word-of-mouth and a high Rotten Tomatoes score (~89%) have helped sustain interest. In India, however, the niche appeal of the franchise and competition from local releases have kept numbers modest.

Conclusion

The Naked Gun’s Day 14 addition of ₹48.67 crore has propelled its global tally to nearly ₹487 crore, solidifying its place as one of 2025’s biggest comedy successes worldwide. While India’s contribution remains small, the film’s international strength is undeniable. If the current pace continues, the ₹500 crore milestone could be within reach before the third weekend concludes.