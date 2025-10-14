The Smashing Machine Box Office Collection Day 12

The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie and featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role of former UFC champion Mark Kerr, has now completed twelve days in theatres. The sports biographical drama has received widespread critical appreciation for its storytelling, direction, and Johnson’s powerful performance. However, its commercial performance has been slower than expected.

Box Office Performance

As of Day 12 (October 14, 2025), The Smashing Machine has earned an estimated $12.4 million worldwide. The domestic total stands at around $10.3 million, while international markets have contributed approximately $2.1 million. On Day 12, the film is estimated to have earned around $0.5 million, reflecting a gradual decline in weekday business.

The movie opened with $5.9 million on its first weekend, marking one of Dwayne Johnson’s smaller openings in recent years. The film saw a 69% drop in its second weekend, according to box-office trackers, signaling that its appeal is limited to a niche audience. Despite the slowdown, the film continues to hold at select theatres, especially in North America’s urban markets.

Production and Response

Produced by A24 for an estimated $50 million budget, the film takes a realistic, raw approach to storytelling. Benny Safdie’s direction, paired with 16mm cinematography, gives the film a documentary-like tone that immerses audiences in Kerr’s emotional journey through fame, addiction, and redemption.

Critics have lauded Dwayne Johnson’s departure from his usual action-oriented image, calling his portrayal of Mark Kerr one of his most sincere performances. The supporting cast and technical aspects, especially editing and background score, have also drawn positive remarks.

Conclusion

By the end of Day 12, The Smashing Machine stands at $12.4 million globally. While its box office performance has been modest, the film’s critical acclaim ensures it remains a significant release for both Dwayne Johnson and A24, highlighting a bold shift towards more grounded, character-driven cinema