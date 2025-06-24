The Vampire Diaries Alum Michael Trevino Marries Model Bregje Heinen

‘The Vampire Diaries’ famous actor Michael Trevino has finally married his longtime girlfriend and Dutch model Bregje Heinen. The two married each other in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony in Spain on June 20, 2025. The couple shared wedding pictures in a joint post on Instagram on June 23 and wrote, “MR & MRS TREVINO 🤍 06.20.2025”

The wedding ceremony took place at a beautiful lakeside location, which was planned by Mallorca Lovestory. Bride Bregje wore a white wedding dress designed by Katherine Tash Bridal, in which she looked like a fairytale bride. She later wore a strapless Galia Lahav gown for the reception.

The flower-lined grass path, the sweetheart table covered in white cloth and the two-layered wedding cake decorated with fresh grapes and figs, everything was dreamy.

Many TV celebs attended the wedding, including The Originals’ Steven Kruger, Claire Holt, Riley Voelkel and Nina Dobrev herself, who made emotional comments on Instagram.

Nina wrote, “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” Claire wrote, “So happy for you!” Riley wrote, “You guys are perfect! 😍😍😍 Congratulations, love you both!!!”

Michael and Breeze started dating in January 2020 and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2023 (December 24). The couple shared their engagement photo on Instagram on December 30, 2023, in which Breeze was seen flaunting her diamond ring.

Michael Trevino is known for his role as Tyler Lockwood in the TV show ‘The Vampire Diaries’. Now his real-life love story has also become a topic of discussion among fans.

We congratulate the lovely couple.

