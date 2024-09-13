Tollywood Actress Ena Saha Breaks Silence on Sexual Harassment: ‘Forced to Compromise’ at 17

In a shocking revelation, Tollywood actress and producer Ena Saha has shared her harrowing experience of sexual harassment at the tender age of 17. The incident occurred ten years ago and has left an indelible mark on her life and career.

‘Chiro Dini Tumi Je Amar 2’, ‘Bojhena Se Bojhena’ famed actress, Ena Saha, who began her acting career as a minor, recounted the disturbing events that unfolded when a producer offered her a ride. The seemingly innocuous gesture quickly turned sinister as the producer made unwanted advances, forcing Ena to decline and ultimately dropping her on an isolated road in Rajarhat.

The courageous actress confessed that her initial fear of speaking out stemmed from concerns about losing work. However, with her newfound independence as a producer, Ena felt empowered to share her story.

Ena’s experience is a stark reminder of the pervasive toxic culture within the entertainment industry. The actress emphasized the insecurity and lack of good work that drives some individuals to compromise their values. Ena posed a poignant question: “What about those who refuse to compromise? Think about their condition.”

Ena’s bravery has sparked a crucial conversation about needing a safer and more supportive work environment. Her testimony serves as a testament to the resilience of women who have endured similar ordeals.

As Ena Saha’s courageous voice resonates throughout the industry, meaningful change must follow. The time has come to dismantle the culture of collaboration and create a haven for aspiring artists.