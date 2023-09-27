Movies | News

Tollywood star Jeet and wife Mohna Madnani are expecting their second child, drop heartwarming pictures

The announcement from Jeet and Mohna was met with an outpouring of heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes from their dedicated fans and fellow celebrities alike. Prominent figures from the Bengali film industry, including Nusrat Jahan and Ankush Hazra, joined in to shower the couple with their blessings and warm regards.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Sep,2023 18:16:44
Tollywood star Jeet and wife Mohna Madnani are expecting their second child, drop heartwarming pictures

Popular Tollywood actor Jeet and his wife, Mohna Madnani, are overjoyed to announce that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared this delightful news with their fans and followers on social media through a series of heartwarming pregnancy photos. In these captivating pictures, Mohna radiates elegance in a light blue off-shoulder gown, gently cradling her blossoming baby bump. Their first child, Navanya, also graces the photos, capturing precious moments with her parents.

Taking to social media, Jeet expressed his happiness and gratitude, saying, “We are thrilled to share this wonderful news with all of you that we will soon be welcoming our next child. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers. #NavanyaMadnani🙏😊❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Here take a look at the actor’s post:

Jeet and Mohna Madnani, who tied the knot in 2011, had their first child just a year after their wedding. Jeet, known for his action-packed entertainment films, has been known to frequently share glimpses of his life with his wife and daughter on social media, connecting with his admirers on a more personal level. This latest chapter in their journey has only deepened the affection and support they receive from their dedicated fanbase.

