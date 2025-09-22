Tom Holland Injured On Set Of New Spider-Man Film, Production Delayed

Actor Tom Holland was recently injured while filming the latest Spider-Man movie, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The 29-year-old star suffered a head injury during a stunt scene at Leavesden Studios in Watford on Friday morning.

According to reports, Tom hit his head and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Doctors diagnosed him with a concussion, and he is now recovering. As a result, the film’s production has been put on hold, and filming will be delayed for a few weeks.

Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, spoke at a charity event in London on Sunday, saying that Tom would be away from the set “for a while.” Tom made a short appearance at the event with his fiancée and co-star Zendaya, but left early because he was feeling unwell.

The film, which has a budget of around $183 million (£150 million), had already been pushed back to July 31, 2026. Now, due to this accident, the release date might be changed again.

Zendaya has been by Tom’s side, supporting him during shoots. She was recently seen with him on set at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey. The upcoming Spider-Man film will also star Sadie Sink, and fans are excited to see the new story unfold.

Tom is known for doing many of his own stunts. In past interviews, he has shared how physically demanding action scenes can be. During the filming of Uncharted, he even had to take a break due to a hamstring injury.

Fans are wishing Tom a speedy recovery, and hope he returns to set soon in full health.