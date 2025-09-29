Tom Holland Shares Recovery Update After On-Set Injury Halts Spider-Man Filming

Actor Tom Holland has shared a health update following an on-set injury that temporarily halted production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Holland sustained a mild concussion during a stunt sequence gone wrong on Friday while filming in Glasgow.

According to sources close to the production, the incident prompted an immediate pause in filming. Holland was transported to a local hospital for evaluation but was not admitted. No other cast or crew members were injured in the incident.

Despite the setback, Holland made a brief public appearance over the weekend at a charity gala for The Brothers Trust, the nonprofit organization founded by his parents. He was joined by fiancée and co-star Zendaya. In a video posted to Instagram, Holland expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and praised his family for their continued support. He noted that while he had to leave the event early to rest, the evening remained a success, humorously remarking that his father’s involvement “made the show considerably funnier.”

Sponsored by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, production Spider-Man: Brand New Day began in Scotland in August. The film was first announced in October 2024 with the title finally being announced in March 2025 at CinemaCon.

The original release date was set for July 24, 2026, but the studio has now decided to push the premiere to July 31. Holland has been quite famous in the MCU, having been Peter Parker since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. A great number of fans swarmed social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Production will only resume after Holland is personally cleared to return to set.