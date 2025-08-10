Top 5 Bollywood News of the Week (4 August – 10 August 2025)

The Bollywood industry was buzzing with exciting updates and noteworthy moments this week. Here’s a roundup of the top five stories that caught everyone’s attention:

1. War 2 to Release Amidst Sensual Scene Cuts and Rivalry with Coolie

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani star in War 2, set to release on August 14. The film faces edits from CBFC but promises high-octane action and romance.

2. Mahua Moitra Admits Crush on Pankaj Tripathi

In a lighthearted revelation, politician Mahua Moitra stole the limelight by confessing her crush on acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi. She shared that she once penned a note inviting him for coffee, a moment that quickly went viral. This quirky admission entertained Bollywood fans, who appreciated the candidness and humor that often accompanies such surprising revelations.

3. Salman Khan Reveals New Look at Family Birthday Bash

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Salman Khan turned heads at a recent family birthday celebration for his siblings, Arbaaz and Arpita. Sporting a stylish new look, Salman was seen enjoying the festivities alongside fellow stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Bobby Deol. His dapper appearance added to the celebratory vibe of the event, sparking discussions among fans about possible upcoming projects and appearances.

4. Dhadak 2 Struggles at Box Office

Despite the anticipation surrounding “Dhadak 2,” starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film struggled to make a mark at the box office, grossing under ₹16 crore in its opening week. The disappointing figures have led to discussions about an early release on OTT platforms, as producers consider alternative strategies to recoup their investment. Audiences are left speculating about what went wrong for this sequel.

5. Rajinikanth Honoured as ‘Coolie’ Gears Up

While Rajinikanth is primarily known for his work in Tamil cinema, his influence transcends regional boundaries, impacting Bollywood as well. This week marked the 50-year celebration of his illustrious career, and the buzz surrounding his upcoming film “Coolie” has been notable. The film has witnessed record-breaking advance bookings in Mumbai, reflecting the superstar’s immense popularity and the excitement surrounding his multilingual project.

This week in Bollywood was a blend of heartfelt achievements, playful admissions, and industry challenges, showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema. As we look forward to more updates, these stories remind us of the vibrancy and diversity that Bollywood continually offers.