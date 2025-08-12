Universal Pictures Moves Shrek 5 Release To Summer 2027

Universal Pictures has recently announced that Shrek 5 is now officially set to be released on June 30, 2027, as announced by DreamWorks Animation, moving back from December 23, 2026. The studio named summer as the preferred season for Shrek to return, as well as previous Shrek films being successful with summer releases.

This new installment will mark 17 years since the last Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After, which came out in 2010. Fans will be happy to hear that familiar voices will return, including Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. Additionally, Zendaya is joining the cast for the first time, bringing fresh energy to the film.

The movie will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, who have long histories with the Shrek franchise. Vernon directed Shrek 2 and Madagascar 2 and voices the Gingerbread Man in the series. Dohrn worked on the second, third, and fourth Shrek movies and voiced Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. The film will also be co-directed by Brad Ableson, known for his work on Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The production team includes Gina Shay, who produced Shrek Forever After, and Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination.

The Shrek series has been hugely successful, earning nearly $3 billion worldwide. It also inspired a popular Broadway musical, live shows, and theme park attractions around the globe. The original Shrek film won the first-ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2001.

With its new release date set for mid-2027, fans can look forward to an exciting summer reunion with their favourite fairy-tale ogre.